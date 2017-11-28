ZHRC seeks outright autonomy

THE Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) has demanded to be allowed to operate independently of the police and political parties when handling issues of electoral violence to ensure its credibility is not compromised.

BY VENERANDA LANGA

ZHRC chairperson Elasto Mugwadi and his deputy Ellen Sithole made the call yesterday when they appeared before the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Justice, where they poked holes into the proposed Electoral Amendment Bill saying it had clauses that compromised the commission’s independence.

They particularly cited section 133H (2), which provides for the setting-up of special investigations committees comprising of representatives from the ZHRC, Zimbabwe Republic Police and contesting political parties, to lead investigation of politically-motivated violence or intimidation within the country’s various provinces.

“Taking into consideration the history of election violence, the commission appreciates the desire to establish a distinct unit with special capacities and special mandates to deal with electoral violence, but the ZHRC is not convinced that it should be formally and institutionally involved in such arrangements as this appears to integrate the ZHRC with the ZRP and political parties,” Mugwadi said.

“It has no illusions as to the fact that when investigating alleged human rights violations involving electoral violence it may cooperate with and rely on the assistance of other State institutions particularly the ZRP only on the basis of the ZHRC’s own autonomous decision.”

Mugwadi added that the investigations committees made up of the police and political parties would compromise the credibility of the commission which should operate as an independent and autonomous institution in terms of section 235 (1) of the Constitution.

He said section 133H (2) of the Electoral Amendment Act should exclude any mention of the ZHRC or should be declared unconstitutional or repealed.

Mugwadi also said the Electoral Act failed to recognise the ZHRC as a monitoring institution during elections, but instead referred to the commission as mere observers.

Committee member and MDC-T chief whip Innocent Gonese said there was need to review the contested clauses in the proposed Electoral Amendment Bill so that the statute protects ZHRC’s independence.

