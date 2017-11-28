10 graduate at Icaz’s managers programme

TEN students graduated at the inaugural class of the Executive Development Programme (EDP) offered by Institute of Chartered Accountants of Zimbabwe (Icaz) last Friday.

BY FIDELITY MHLANGA

Icaz junior vice-president Fungai Kuipa said the programme, which was offered in partnership with Pathways Africa, was very crucial for transitioning managers to be leaders with strategy and philosophies.

Kuipa said under the EDP, managers confront the pathologies of leadership and begin to embrace the need to respond to multiple stakeholders while making sense of the environment and leading change.

“This programme is designed to help one expand in leadership skills and professional competencies. Its flexible format allows one to customise their learning experience making it blend with carefully curated set of leadership, negotiation and innovation and strategy programmes. By taking part in this certificate programme, these graduands have gained a broad exposure to the proven insights, knowledge and expertise needed to meet their personal and professional goals,” Kuipa said.

He applauded the graduands for their discipline and determination saying, it is through a combination of the two elements which enhanced their success which will shift graduands’ perspective from that of being functional managers to becoming enterprise general managers.

