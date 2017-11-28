Govt must commit to national healing

ZIMBABWEAN civic society organisations (CSOs) have called on the government to commit fully to a “genuine people-driven” national healing process to address past human rights violations such as Operation Murambatsvina and Gukurahundi

massacres.

BY NQOBANI NDLOVU

In a joint statement issued by the Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum highlighting their expectations from new President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his administration, the CSOs said there was urgent need to “build a new and more united country”.

“We wish to draw the attention of the new government to such past wrongs as the early post-independence Matabeleland massacres or Gukurahundi, violent land seizures, Operation Murambatsvina and the politically-motivated violence in our past elections which continue to cast dark shadows over our nation,” the CSOs said in the

statement.

“We strongly urge the incoming President and his government to commit fully to a genuine people-driven national healing process that addresses these issues, puts an end to the culture of impunity, and charts the path of the nation to peace and

prosperity.”

Vice-President Phelekezela Mphoko headed the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC), but little has been achieved, with lawmakers also at odds as what the commission should deal with.

In May, Zanu PF legislators rejected the NPRC Bill when it was brought to Parliament, with some saying said the Bill should leave out contentious issues such as Gukurahundi, which left about 20 000 people dead in Matabeleland and Midlands provinces, as well as the 2008 political violence, which left more than 200 opposition supporters maimed or dead.

According to Section 252 of the Constitution, the NPRC is supposed to ensure post-conflict justice, healing and reconciliation.

“Lastly, we urge the incoming President and his government to make good on the opportunity to build a new and more united country that is before them,” the CSOs said.

“We believe that the new, united and prosperous Zimbabwe should be built on the firm foundation of sincere acknowledgment of past wrongs and earnest efforts to ensure national healing.”

