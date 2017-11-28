PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday dissolved former President Robert Mugabe’s Cabinet and unveiled a two-member interim Cabinet “to allow for uninterrupted services in critical ministries of government”.

BY STAFF REPORTER

These are Patrick Chinamasa (Acting Finance minister) and Acting Foreign Affairs minister Simbarashe Mumbengegwi.

In a statement, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Misheck Sibanda said Cabinet had been dissolved in terms of section 108 (1c) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (Number 20) Act 2013.

Sibanda said Mnangagwa was in the process of putting together a new team and the full Cabinet compliment would be announced in due course.

Mnangagwa, who was sworn-in as Head of State on Friday, is today scheduled to meet all heads of ministries or permanent secretaries, at his Munhumutapa Offices boardroom to give them the leverage to run government business until appointment of a new substantive Cabinet team.

This came amid indications that Mnangagwa was likely to unveil his Cabinet after the Zanu PF extra-ordinary congress mid-next month.

The delay in the naming of the Cabinet was reportedly spawned by moves by the Zanu PF central committee to remove the one-centre of power principle, which previously gave the party’s first secretary powers to cherry-pick politburo members at his own discretion.

Under the new dispensation, politburo members will now be elected by central committee members.

It is understood Mnangagwa wanted to pick his Cabinet from among politburo members.

NewsDay heard that ministers likely to face the axe include Walter Chidakwa (Mines), Joseph Made (Agriculture), Lazarus Dokora (Education) and Samuel Undenge (Energy).

Zanu PF was also reportedly pushing to have Obert Mpofu (Home Affairs) and Sydney Sekeramayi (Defence) pushed out.

Several permanent secretaries from the Mugabe administration were reportedly on the firing line with others to be reshuffled.

Mnangagwa appoints interim Cabinet : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

Like this: Like Loading...