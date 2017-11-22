Malema’s EFF urges Zimbabwe not to return land to “white settler communities”

Malema Julius

The Economic Freedom Fighters have welcomed Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe’s resignation and have urged the country’s citizens not to undo the land reform program.

Party spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said, via a statement released on Tuesday, Zimbabwe’s land program is the one legacy of Mugabe’s reign that should continue to be upheld and not be undermined.

“We call on Zimbabweans never to undo the land program or return the land to the white settler communities,” Ndlozi said. “This is one legacy of President Mugabe that must be advanced and protected at all costs. We say this because we know that some celebrate the resignation of President Mugabe with the hope that this important revolutionary gain will be undermined. It is the obligation of all pan-Africanist to protect all the gains of decolonization in Zimbabwe.”

Ndlozi said retaining the land will play a great role towards stabilising the country’s economy and restoring Zimbabwe back to its former glory.

“For whatever its weaknesses, the land reform in Zimbabwe must always be taken in light of the betrayals of the British to comply with the Lancaster Agreements. Land must now be put to use to benefit the Zimbabwean people and economy and restore it as the bread-basket of the African continent,” he added.

He also praised the manner in which the negotiations which lead to Mugabe’s resignation were carried out, and commended him for respecting the ruling Zanu-PF’s decision and stepping down.

“We commend him for respecting this decision despite the fact that the Zimbabwe Defense Force had imposed and forced a transitional condition on his government,” Ndlozi said. “We call on the people of the world to accept the settlement reached by Mugabe and ZANU-PF which includes full immunity for him and his family. This is a perfect outcome for peace and stability in Zimbabwe which will allow Zimbabweans to define a post-Mugabe era.”

Following the military takeover in the Zimbabwean capital Harare last Wednesday, the EFF were quite vocal in recommending that the South African government grant Mugabe political asylum.

