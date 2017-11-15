Chicken Inn plan Baobab upset

CHICKEN INN right-back Passmore Bernard is expecting a tough match when they travel to the Baobab to face their hosts and title rivals Ngezi Platinum Stars in a hugely anticipated Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match this afternoon.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

The 2015 champions, who are on position four with 59 points, four behind table-toppers Ngezi Platinum and second placed FC Platinum, will be looking to enhance their chances by accounting for Tonderai Ndiraya’s side who, however, have a proud home record.

Although he is aware that beating Ngezi Platinum Stars in their own backyard poses a big challenge, the full-back who has developed a knack of scoring important goals for his team is still convinced they will be able to cause an upset.

The two sides played a goalless draw in the reverse fixture in June but this time both can ill-afford sharing of the spoils.

“At this stage of the competition and with the way things are, this is going to be a very difficult game but we have been training hard and prepared very well for the match. With nine points to play for, anything is possible,” Bernard said.

Like fellow defender Moses Jackson who has scored four goals for the GameCocks, Bernard has five to his name scoring three in the last four matches after the they were humiliated 4-0 by Highlanders at Barbourfields Stadium following two other defeats to Yadah and Caps United which dented their title hopes.

Bernard was on target in the 1-1 draw away to Shabanie Mine, he scored in the 2-1 win over Harare City and his solitary goal before the international break dumped Tsholotsho to Division One.

“It is the way that we train at Chicken Inn and anyone can score. That is our strength,” Bernard said.

Chicken Inn are without midfielder Thabani Goredema for the Ngezi Platinum game as the defensive link man is suspended after accumulating three yellow cards, but they have workhorse Clemence Matawu in the centre and Obadiah Tarumbwa upfront to bank on.

Brian Juru could replace Goredema.

After Ngezi Platinum, Chicken Inn host Chapungu before the last game away to Dynamos.

Tomorrow, with nothing to fight for in the league save for a respectable top eight finish, Highlanders, who were hammered 3-0 in their last game against Hwange at the Colliery, host city neighbours How Mine at Barbourfields Stadium.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League midweek fixtures

Today: Bulawayo City v Dynamos (Barbourfields), Ngezi Platinum Stars v Chicken Inn (Baobab), ZPC Kariba v Triangle (Nyamhunga), Harare City v Black Rhinos (Rufaro), Chapungu v Bantu Rovers (Ascot), Tsholotsho v FC Platinum (Luveve), Caps United v Yadah (NSS), Shabanie Mine v Hwange (Maglas)

Tomorrow: Highlanders v How Mine (Barbourfields)

