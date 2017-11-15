A 75-YEAR-OLD Hwange man accused of fatally striking a neighbour with a log after he pulled one of the patrons’ privates has been acquitted.

BY NOKUTHABA DLAMINI

Never Ngwenya of Chenambi village in Jambezi was recently acquitted by High Court judge Justice Nokuthula Moyo, sitting at the Hwange circuit court.

The State represented by Memory Munsaka had claimed that on September 23 last year, Ngwenya killed Japhet Moyo after a traditional beer drinking binge at Norman Nyoni’s homestead.

One of the patrons, Milton Sibanda fell asleep and Moyo pulled his privates and was restrained by Ngwenya.

This did not go down well with Moyo who later followed Ngwenya to his homestead where he burnt some huts.

Ngwenya later picked up a log and hit Moyo on the forehead.

Moyo succumbed to the injuries at a local clinic the following day.

Ngwenya’s lawyer Thulani Nkala of Dube and Partners pleaded with the court to pass a lenient sentence, saying his client had already been ostracised by the community following the incident.

The judge then acquitted him, saying that the matter was more in mitigation than aggravation.

Man acquitted of killing an imbiber : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

Like this: Like Loading...