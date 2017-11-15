Women in Masvingo undergo leadership training

MASVINGO — Women from various organisations in Masvingo last week attended a workshop aimed at equipping them with leadership skills.

BY HAZVINEI MWANAKA

Speaking on the sidelines of a one-day leadership training session, Masvingo Women’s Coalition chapter chairperson Joice Mhungu said the workshop was a follow up to the consultative meeting held in March.

“In March this year we had a meeting, finding out the gaps that limit women from venturing into leadership positions. So today we are trying to bridge the gaps that we have identified in training women to be leaders,” she said.

Mhungu said gender inequality, cultural beliefs and low self-esteem are some of the challenges that hinder women from attaining leadership positions.

“This is the first programme that we have done that is unique. Women highlighted the challenges that they face at their workplaces and we try by all means to help them,” she said.

She said women have the capacity to lead, therefore, there is no need for them to look down upon themselves.

Simbiso Madzongonye Tavaruva from Womens’ Coalition in Zimbabwe echoed the same sentiments highlighting that discrimination against women in the workplace is still rife.

“We are trying to promote and conscientise women that if men can do it women also are capable of doing that as well,” she said.

She said women should further their skills and knowledge to capacitate themselves with the necessary tools for leadership positions.

