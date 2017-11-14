POSB unveils ‘lend a hand’ CSR programme

People’s Own Savings Bank (POSB) yesterday unveiled a corporate responsibility programme in which the bank and volunteer staff members assist needy areas in the community.

The programme, “Lend a Hand”, was launched yesterday with an emphasis on two areas: health and philanthropy as well as financial education and literacy.

“We are a people’s bank that is cognisant of the need for corporate social investment and will continue to play a part in addressing needy areas in the community as may be necessary,” POSB chief executive officer Admore Kandlela said.

Twelve State-run provincial hospitals will be receiving an assortment of the much-needed hospital linen comprising sheets and pillowcases.

POSB took the decision to address the need to offer linen in order to ensure that patients in admission are offered decency, warmth, cleanliness in an environment that will assist in quickening the healing

process.

The hospitals that will benefit from this initiative include Lupane Provincial, Mpilo Central, Gwanda Provincial, Masvingo Provincial, Chinhoyi Provincial, Gweru Provincial, Marondera Provincial, Mutare Provincial, Bindura Provincial, Chitungwiza Central, Harare Central and Parirenyatwa Group.

Under the CSR initiative, POSB staff volunteers also embarked on a resource mobilisation initiative, wherein they contributed and collected donations in both cash and kind in order to assist the needy.

Two old people’s homes and two children’s homes in Bulawayo and Harare have been selected as beneficiaries from the exercise.

In Harare, Bumhudzo Old People’s Home in Chitungwiza and Matthew Rusike Children’s Home in Epworth will be the recipients of these donations, while Ekhuphumuleni Old Peoples’ Home and Thembiso Children’s Home will be the beneficiaries in Bulawayo.

