THE 20-member youthful interdenominational music outfit, Masvingo Worship Choir, have officially launched their 18-track debut album, United in Worship 1, at New Life Christian Centre in Masvingo after a live recording done at Charles Austin Theatre in July this year.

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

The album, which carries praise and worship songs, was launched in DVD and CD formats.

The launch on Saturday was graced by Zimpraise Choir protégé, Wencilus ‘Mpostori Wency’ Makungisa, who staged a spirited performance with the songs Mwari Ariko, Mwenje, Musandikanganwe, Weminana, Obrigado and Ndichatamba saDavita.

Masvingo Worship Choir also took to the stage and belted out Tariro Yedu, Vateka, Torumbidza, Anochengeta, which features top instrumentalist and producer Mono Mukundu’s son, Takakunda, on the lead guitar.

His dexterity on the guitar charmed the crowd that attended the launch.

The choir’s brand director, Prudence Biri, said the album could have been launched in October, but had to be shelved as other members had personal commitments.

“Here and there we had financial constraints, we thank God that we managed to sail through, now we are here,” she said.

Biri said the DVDs and CDs were now available in Masvingo at $5 and $3 respectively, but plans were underway to distribute them to other parts of the country and to avail them online.

Choir director Luke Manyamazi said they were considering to increase their vocalists from 15 to between 35 and 40.

“We are, therefore, going to have auditions free of charge on January 13. Everyone who is interested should follow our Facebook Page for updates on venue and time,” he said.

The outfit is currently made up of members drawn from Harvest House, ZAOGA, Apostolic Faith Mission, Glory Temple, Heartfelt Ministries and Reformed Church of Zimbabwe.

Worship Choir launches album : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

Like this: Like Loading...