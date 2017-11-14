Muchini’s Chihera video out

SUNGURA musician Jefta Muchini — popularly known as Muzukuru waErija in music circles — has released the video of his hit song, Chihera, in which he addresses the problem of domestic violence.

BY BRIAN PENNY

The song, off his new album Gindimukindi, shot to the top of the charts last year when it claimed position nine on Radio Zimbabwe’s Coca-Cola Top 50.

Muchini told NewsDay that the video related to day-to-day experiences in which some men suffer in silence as they are at the receiving end of domestic violence; something frowned upon by patriarchal societies.

“My music mostly denounces domestic violence and physical abuse, especially involving married couples and urges those in marriage to settle their disputes peacefully,” he said.

“A lot of men choose to suffer in silence whenever their wives ill-treat them. So in the song, I’m saying, come out into the open. Don’t suffer and don’t stress yourself.”

Muchini launched his music career in 2014 with his debut album, Gogogoi, from which the song Bozhongora — which clinched position 19 on Radio Zimbabwe top 50 in 2015 — was taken. This was followed by another album, Gindimukindi.

Muchini said although it was difficult for up-and-coming artistes to sail through and command a huge fan base, he believed his prospects were bright.

“If given enough marketing a lot of fans will know a lot about my music. Yes as a new kid in the genre you will struggle to create your own fan base, but it will be the talk of the past if good coverage is well ministered,” Muchini said, adding that he drew his inspiration from Leonard Zhakata.

