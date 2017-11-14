Boxing tourney on the cards

DELTA Force Boxing Academy is organising a boxing tournament, dubbed “King of the Ring Gheto explosion part 1” at the end of this month and the national super bantamweight title will be up for grabs in the main bout.

BY HENRY MHARA

A total eight fights have been lined-up for the event, set for November 25 at the netball Complex in Mbare.

Top of the bill is the fight between Tinashe “Chairman” Mwadziwana who will engage his namesake Tinashe “The Punisher” Mutodza in a 12 round fight for the vacant national super bantamweight title.

The main supporting bout is a six round heavyweight fight between Collen “Nyamambishi” Mavhundutse who will fight Simon “Undertaker” Madhanhire.

While all the fights look appealing, it is the main bout featuring two of the country’s exciting boxers that is likely to produce fireworks.

The two boxers, speaking at a press conference yesterday, declared themselves ready to rumble.

Mbare-born Chairman, is champing at the bit, “This should be a straight win for me. Every time the Chairman promises, he always delivers. I am going to win, though I should point out that it won’t be an easy fight but I am ready for the war. I was raised in Mbare so I will be at home and the support of the locals so I wouldn’t want to disappoint my fans.”

Chairman, has fought 23 fights since turning professional in 2006, winning 12 and losing 11.

The Punisher said, “I expect a very tough fight, but I am confident of a win. I have prepared well and I want to improve my record, said the Punisher, who has a record of 8 fights, 5 wins and 3 losses.

In his last fight, he lost on points to Tapiwa Tembo at the Hararegedon night in August at the Harare International Conference Centre.

Matchmaker and Delta Force Academy manager Clyde “Commander Zero” Musonda said, “We are just less than two weeks before the big day but I can say everything is in order, in terms of getting the boxers for the fight. I can confirm that all the boxers have signed their contracts and they have all been passed medically fit.

“We have also received sponsorship from our sponsor, enough to organise a big event so its definitely on. This tournament is the first phase of similar tournaments that we want to do in future, possibly every month.

“The boxers that we have picked have been active all along, they don’t have ring rust so we expect them to give the fans some top class acts. The main bout in particular, should be massive. We expect a lot of exchanges because both of them are really good fighters. People should come in their numbers and watch some good fights.”

Fight card

 Main bout: Tinashe “Chairman” Mwadziwana v Tinashe “The Punisher” Mutodza (Zimbabwe Super Bantamweight title)

 Main supporting bout: Collen “Nyamambishi” Mavhundutse v Simon “Undertaker” Madhanhire (Heavyweight, 6 rounds)

 Liberty “The Stopper” Muwani v Thembani “Spanner” Mhlanga (Super welterweight, 8 rounds)

 Nicola “Fireman” Mutonhora v Enock “Jet Lee” Mushayambudzi (Super middleweight, 6 rounds)

 Patience “Stara” Masitara v Chiedza “Nikita” Hombakomba (Female Bantamweight, 4 rounds)

 Philip “MadCobra” Musariri v Patson “Hondo” Mtengwa (Super lightweight)

 Trevor “King” Mpofu v Vincent “Commando” Muziri (4 rounds)

 Blessing “No Respect” Kachingwada v Martin “Sniper” Tshuma.

