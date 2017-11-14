Zvasiya sacked, Mukamba saved

DYNAMOS yesterday sacked defender Lincoln Zvasiya while midfielder Denver Mukamba escaped with a warning after the two recently missed training without explanation.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

The pair had been suspended after skipping training sessions without communicating with the technical team. They subsequently missed the crucial trip to Ngezi Platinum where the Glamour Boys were defeated 2-0 to fall further behind in the championship race.

Although they went on to win against Chapungu in their next match, they remain two points behind log leaders Ngezi Platinum and FC Platinum who are on 63 points each with three matches remaining.

The pair yesterday appeared before the club hierarchy to give their side of the story. However, the management couldn’t buy into Zvasiya’s excuses as they were made to believe that he was a bad influence on Mukamba. The management eventually decided to server ties with the defender whose contract with the Harare giants runs out on December 31 this year.

Mukamba, who still has two more years left on his contract, was given a final warning after he told the management that he was unwell when he failed to show up at training.

Club vice-president Solomon Sanyamandwe insisted Mukamba’s conduct was due to drug abuse and that Zvasiya was a bad influence and they agreed that he should be shown the door.

“The players gave their side of the story, but we couldn’t agree with what they were saying. Mukamba said he was not feeling well and decided not to report for training, but we know it is because of those drugs,” he said. “When he takes those drugs, the next day he has a headache, he chooses not to report for training. He doesn’t bother to communicate with coaches, that is the problem.

We gave him a verbal warning last time and now we have given him a final warning. If he repeats it, we will not hesitate to terminate his contract. This means he can now start to train with the rest of the team. But as for Zvasiya, we decided to part ways. His contract ends on December 31 and we asked him to go home and we will pay him his salary until the end of his contract.

We feel he is a bad influence and we have to end our relationship.”

Dynamos are set to travel to Bulawayo for a must-win Castle Lager Premiership tie against Bulawayo City tomorrow before facing Bantu Rovers in the next match at the weekend.

