Tuku scoops top African award

MUSIC superstar Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi has scooped the African Legend Award at the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) held over the weekend at the Eko Hotel and Suites in Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

Zimbabwe’s biggest music export scooped the award alongside Malian legend, Salif Keita, while contemporary musician, Jah Prayzah, who was also eyeing a piece of golden ware, returned home empty-handed.

The awards are meant to reward the best African artistes from the continent and where characterised by massive voting campaigns by nominated artistes of the different countries who rely on the love from music lovers at home and in the diaspora to lay their hands on the 23,9 Carat plaited gold AFRIMA trophy, according to the organisers.

Meanwhile, a melodious symphony of Tuku Music and Dancehall is in the offing at this month’s edition of Dzvamu Tsvamu Concert when Tuku and Winky D blend their different genres on stage at Pakare Paye Arts Centre in Norton on Friday.

With these two musicians touted to be among the country’s big five in music who never disappoint on stage, the concert promises to be a massive show and will also feature youthful jazz singer, Agga Nyabinde.

Tuku Music and Pakare Paye chairperson, Tungamirai Simango, told NewsDay that the concert was designed to accommodate both the youthful and mature music fans.

“(There is) no doubt that patrons will be in for a treat on Friday at this month’s Dzvamu Tsvamu concert headlined by Dr Tuku and Winky D, who are among the top artistes in the country alongside Agga Nyabinde who will also showcase his dynamism at the gig,” he said.

“All the artistes performing at the gig have a record of mesmerising all types of audiences. It is a show not to be missed as fans are guaranteed value for their money.”

The highlight of the concert will probably be when the duo performs their duet, Panorwadza Moyo, which has been well-received across generations.

Fans will also be keen to hear the Gafa sampling two of his latest singles — Dzemudanga and Madrinks Macup — off the chanter’s forthcoming album, Gombwe.

Tuku scoops top African award : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

Like this: Like Loading...