It’s sink or swim for Byo City

AS the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League relegation battles continue after the international break, Bulawayo City coach Mandla Mpofu is well aware that a home loss to Dynamos at Barbourfields Stadium tomorrow could see his team sink into relegation waters.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Bulawayo City, who are in their second year in the top league, hang precariously on position 14 with 35 points while Hwange and Shabanie Mine, who also clash tomorrow at Maglas are on 34 and 33 points respectively.

A defeat to title-chasing Dynamos with either Hwange or Shabanie collecting maximum points tomorrow shoves the local authority side deep into the relegation zone while victory over the Glamour Boys could ease their relegation woes.

Mpofu believes it’s possible to collect maximum points against Dynamos tomorrow.

“We don’t have a choice. We have to beat Dynamos. But it is going to be a tricky encounter against Dynamos who are chasing for the title but we also want to survive,” Mpofu said. “For us there can be no excuse not to win this game. I am happy we have prepared well for the match. Mentally my boys are well prepared for the game and they know what losing on Wednesday will mean. Dynamos can be beaten, they beat us in Harare but we went on to beat them in the Chibuku Super Cup. We can beat them again. If we lose this one it will be difficult for us going forward.”

Zephaniah Ngodzo returns after serving suspension while skipper Zibusiso Sibanda bounced back against Yadah, after sustaining a head injury against Ngezi Platinum at BF.

After Dynamos, they meet Caps United at the National Sports Stadium before they play their last match at home against Bantu Rovers.

Also flirting with the drop zone are Harare City, also on 35 points , who host Black Rhinos (39 points) at Rufaro while Yadah on 37 points are away to Caps United at the National Sports Stadium.

On paper it is not looking good for Bulawayo City tomorrow as they lost five of their six league matches, against Tsholotsho, Chapungu, Ngezi Platinum Stars, Hwange and Yadah with one win coming against How Mine who have been struggling lately.

Bulawayo City face Dynamos, who beat them 4-3 in Harare in the reverse league fixture in June and the Lloyd Mutasa-coached Glamour Boys will be fighting tooth and nail to the end as they bid for the grand prize.

In the last six games, Dynamos have only lost once to Ngezi Platinum at Baobab, beating Harare City and Chapungu while they played draws with Shabanie Mine, ZPC Kariba and Tsholotsho.

