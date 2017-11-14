Zimbos in SA appeal to slain colleague’s relatives

ZIMBABWEANS based in South Africa have made an appeal to relatives of slain fellow countryman, Derick Muchapondwa believed to be from Musana area in Bindura, to come forward and collect his body from Khayelitsha suburb, Cape Town.

BY OWN CORRESPONDENT

Muchapondwa was allegedly robbed and fatally stabbed in the crime-torn suburb of Khayelitsha while walking to a friend’s apartment on November 9.

“If there is anyone who knows the relatives of Derick Muchapondwa from Bindura in Chief Musana’s area he was stabbed to death on November 9, 2017. I don’t know any of his relatives and his mobile phone was stolen by his assailants,” Obrian Gwandu said in a message posted on social media platforms.

Muchapondwa is the second Zimbabwean to die in such violent robberies in Cape Town this year.

In May, Solomon Nkomo from Bikita in Masvingo was stabbed to death under similar circumstances in the same city.

Nkomo’s body was found in a mortuary after relatives reported him missing, as his phone and other personal items had been stolen.

An estimated 400 bodies of dead Zimbabweans are repatriated into the country every month from South Africa, with most of the deaths being a result of murder.

At least three million Zimbabweans are believed to have crossed into South Africa as economic and political refugees.

