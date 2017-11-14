Early Christmas for Zororai Old People’s Home inmates

Sixteen inmates at Zororai Old People’s Home in Mutare had an early Christmas cheer last week after they received food hampers from Uebert Angel’s Spirit Embassy Church.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

The goodies were handed over by the church’s local clerics, Witness Mandikuwaza and his wife Patricia.

They donated the goodies under Hand of Mercy, the church’s charity arm founded by Beverly Angel, aimed at helping the poor, elderly and orphans in the community.

“The Hand of Mercy team donated groceries to the elderly at Zororai’s People Home. There are 16 people at the home, 13 males and three women. This is an initiative where the orphans, the elderly, the needy in the community benefit,’’ he said.

“Our church will continue to help the needy with such initiatives. The groceries were donated by church members and it’s difficult to verify the total amount used, but we promise to do this regularly so that we bring smiles to the less privileged,” he said.

