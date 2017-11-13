Zanu PF is finished

THE 2018 polls are likely to produce results which will spell doom for the ruling party Zanu PF.

It might be very correct to say that both former Vice-Presidents Joice Mujuru and Emmerson Mnangagwa lost battles to President Robert Mugabe and not the war.

The firing of Mujuru from Zanu PF in 2014 saw her packing her political baggage with many others who met the same fate then.

Most of these people will not vote for Zanu PF in 2018, making it very difficult for Mugabe to win the presidency.

With Mnangagwa’s Lacoste faction facing the same fate as Mujuru’s Gamatox, Mugabe has made it certain that he loses his already weakening hold onto power to the opposition.

A significant figure of protest votes are looming against Mugabe. His party will be thrashed during the looming 2018 polls.

Not even anointed oil, muti, or rigging will save him this time.

Mugabe has cleared the path to end his political career and the 37 years of Zanu PF’s disastrous rule of Zimbabwe.

The votes, which Mujuru and Mnangagwa will chip and shave from Zanu PF in the defining 2018 polls, are what the opposition exactly needs to bury Zanu PF.

Although Mnangagwa and Mujuru are not political darlings of most diehard opposition supporters and members, I think for progress’ sake, the opposition must unite with them.

What Mujuru, Mnangagwa and the sacked war veterans must do is to submit themselves to those who were opposing and fighting Mugabe and Zanu PF while they were eating, plotting, hobnobbing, wining and dining with the dictator.

They must not dictate anything, but join the opposition on zero conditions.

Once that is done and a proper democratic plan to confront Mugabe in an election is hatched within a reasonable time, the G40 Zanu PF won’t be able to stand in the way of such a well-organised campaign machine.

This golden chance must be used effectively by the opposition, since it is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Mugabe, by dismissing two of his deputies in less than five years and one on the eve of the elections, has dug his political grave and the opposition has the simplest job of burying him.

The coming polls are not a contest at all. Zanu PF has made sure people do not vote for it.

It is finished as long as the opposition is organised and has quality campaign message for the masses.

The writing is on the wall. Zanu PF is finished. It’s like pork being roasted using pork fat.

