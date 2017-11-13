Chiredzi villager convicted for wearing camouflage

MWENEZI — A 46-year-old Chiredzi man, Hasani Chisiwapi of village Hlabeni under Chief Sengwe in Chiredzi was last week convicted for wearing a military shirt.

Chisiwapi was convicted on his own plea of guilty when he appeared before Mwenezi magistrate Honest Musiiwa who fined him $20.

Led by prosecutor Willard Chasi, the State charged that on September 16, 2017 at around noon, Chisiwapi was spotted by police detectives at Rutenga Growth Point wearing a military shirt, leading to his arrest.

The law forbids civilians from wearing any camouflage material without permission from authorities.

