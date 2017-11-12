Mugabe family barricade themselves ahead of party congress

ZANU-PF has shut the door on former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s loyalists ahead of this week’s Central Committee elections. The party is set to hold Central Committee elections this week ahead of the Extraordinary Congress scheduled for next month.

In separate interviews yesterday, according to State media report, Zanu-PF provincial leaders said a Zanu-PF member who is facing disciplinary action cannot contest for any party position and will be left out of Central Committee elections. Zanu-PF Matabeleland South interim chairman Saul Mahalima Ncube said the former VP’s loyalists, who were recommended for expulsion, cannot contest in the coming elections.

Last week, the province recommended the expulsion of among others the Minister for State Security, Kembo Mohadi, Home Affairs Deputy Minister Obedingwa Mguni, provincial chairman Rabaleni Choeni, Central Committee members Reni Kibi, Tambudzani Mohadi, Abednigo Ncube among others for working with the fired Vice President.

According to state media report, Zanu-PF has since said disciplinary proceedings will be instituted against members its provinces want expelled from the party.

“According to the party’s constitution, a member who has a pending disciplinary issue cannot contest for any position in the party until their issue is resolved. Hence, we don’t expect those we recommended for expulsion to participate in the coming elections,” said Ncube.

He said the province would hold a Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) meeting on Wednesday ahead of the Central Committee elections to be held on Friday.

Ncube said the province did not hold a PCC yesterday as stated by Choeni last Wednesday.

Choeni had claimed that the Provincial Executive Committee meeting, which recommended their expulsion, did not constitute a quorum hence its resolutions were null and void. But Ncube said last week’s meeting was constitutional and Choeni has been barred from holding any meeting as they await their disciplinary hearings.

“The only PCC meeting that is coming will be held on Wednesday. They (Choeni and colleagues) did not hold the meeting as they no longer have the mandate to hold such a meeting. That was communicated to them from headquarters,” said Ncube.

Zanu-PF Matabeleland North provincial chairman Richard Moyo said they would also hold a PCC meeting on Wednesday.

The province has not taken any action against any individuals saying no one from the province has any factional links. Moyo challenged the party’s supporters to elect Central Committee members whom they know will represent them well on issues affecting them.

“We are not going to impose leaders on the people. On Friday we are going to hold Central Committee elections and the new Central Committee members will be announced on Saturday. We want the people to elect people whom they know will represent them as we go to Congress,” said Moyo. “We are aware that there are some leaders that the people are not happy with. It’s their chance to replace them.”

Bulawayo provincial chairman Dennis Ndlovu could not be reached for comment as his cellphone rang unanswered.

However, the province has recommended that Central Committee members Tshinga Dube, Eva Bitu, Anna Moyo, Douglas Gangaidzo and Elphas Mashava be expelled for their links to former VP Mnangagwa.

