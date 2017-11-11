You are master of your own fate! Period

“YOU are master of your own fate; the task which has been set before you is not above you. It is not above your strength. That which pegs and toils beyond your endurance. Remember as long as you have faith on your cause, encouraged will to win, victory will not be denied,” noted former America President Winston Churchill.

By STEVE NYAMBE

Victory cannot be denied to a man who is prepared to be a victorious conqueror. It starts with the way you look at yourself. This then cascades in a positive way, particularly the way others will look at you.

The unique slave

Long ago, slaves were being sold in America. It was a “lucrative venture” for those in it, (though it was a cruel act). So those who benefited hated its abolishment. It was so because they were getting a lot from it.

The slaves provided cheap labour for America. Their main purpose was to do unpaid menial jobs for their masters. They worked under terrible conditions without compensation.

Most of them toiled in plantations. They had no option except to just do that as they had been forcibly uprooted from their native lands and shipped to foreign lands.

Even the food they ate was enough to tell you that they were slaves. Their masters would whip them and use any form of abuse. Still they could not resist any form of abuse because they were slaves.

So one day, one master took a trip to a slave market to buy more slaves

Disappointed faces

He was used to seeing hopeless faces whenever he was on the slave market. He could tell by the way they conducted themselves that they were slaves. Actually merely looking at their countenances one could see slavery written all over their faces.

Then the buyer started moving around trying to find one he could buy his eyes fell on one unique slave. This one was different. From the way he conducted himself you could assume he was not a slave. You would think he was actually the master.

This slave was walking around and one did not have to whip him for him to do what you wanted. He had his chest stuck out and his shoulders back. He was just right slavery candidate one would love to engage.

The buyer’s proposal

This buyer came and said to the master: “I would like to buy that slave.”

Surprisingly upon hearing this the slave master said: “He is not for sale.”

What makes him different?

He then proceeded and asked, what makes him different and more gallant than the rest?

“Maybe you feed him a little better than you do the rest of them?” asked the buyer.

The slave master said, “No.”

He went further and asked: “What makes him so much different, up and ready and the way he is and the rest of them so puny?”

The slave master then explained: “I also used to wonder why this slave was just very different from others up until I realised that this was a son of a certain king in the land where he came from. So though he was an alien, he still treated himself like a son of a king.”

Sometimes life will present that to you. It will take you into psychological slavery. It will make you think like you are almost drowning. Like everything won’t work for you. Do not throw in the towel. No. Even if it’s like that, treat yourself like a son of a king. It can be done. Be blessed.

Like this: Like Loading...