Becoming personally effective!

MOST people don’t lose in big things, but they fail to win in small things. Success is won daily. There are habits that we should adopt. In his book, The Seven Habits Of Highly Effective People, Steven Covey gives us greet tips of winning in life.

By JONAH NYONI

Habit 1: Self-determination

Take full responsibility of your personal life. This is the ability to control your life and not allowing to be controlled by circumstances. Change takes place the moment you are determined to take charge of your life.

Habit 2: Begin with the end in mind

Some people can’t define the life they want, but they allow situations to define them. In other terms, they don’t have the mind picture of what they want. Your current situation might not be good, but you have to know what you want from life.

People that don’t know what they want are usually employed by those that know what they want.

Habit 3: Put first things first

Have clear priorities which are mainly based on habit 2. This makes you to effectively manage your life. This takes discipline and will-power. Success has never been easy, but people with will-power get what they want.

Habit 4: Think win-win

Success requires good interpersonal skills. This is a habit of mutual benefit for all the parties involved.

Habit 5: Seek to understand first and then seek to be understood

You need to be a good communicator. Learn to listen before you prescribe solutions. Listen with intent to understand not to answer only.

Habit 6: Synergise

We need to learn how to use team work effectively. Covey calls it a habit of “creative co-operation”. We need to understand that we are different and as such we contribute differently, yet we are all important. We should use other people’s strengths so as to yield successful outcomes.

Habit 7: Sharpen the saw

When the axe is blunt we use a lot of energy. We must constantly improve ourselves, spiritually, mentally, physically and emotionally if we are to become great performers.

Never forget the small steps:

One brick at a time…

Let me just give you this picture of an important set up: One day it was suggested in our new church that each member should bring a brick to build. Let’s suppose there were 100 congregants and each one brought a brick each Sunday. How many bricks would we have each week, month, or year? Let us do some math! Such is your individual life. Don’t ever try to swallow an elephant at once!

One fish at a time…

When we go fishing with a rod we can catch one fish only at one time. At the end you will have enough fish to eat, after you have been throwing the rod several times into the water. It takes patience to get what you want. The same principle applies in business transactions. If you invest your dollar it will increase in time. In marketing, one single sale counts. If your product is good sales will increase and your profit will multiply. Yes, one step at a time!

One minute per day…

Investing in your time is very important. Have you heard this saying that time is money? This, therefore, implies that money is not the only thing that carries value, but time does too. So, investing in time is very important and the things you do with the bulk of your time will determine your destiny. Some people have said that time is an important resource, but unfortunately it is not renewable.

Time is ticking away always, so begin to do something, because tomorrow may not come. For you to better your tomorrow you have to take that single step today. It’s one step at a time, start with that minute, value it!

One page per day…

To see a book in print is good and very thrilling to the writer, but most writers will agree with me that the act of writing is not a joke. It takes deep thinking, sleepless nights and numerous hours on the computer. This is no joke. There are many potential good writers who are afraid to take a bold step and start writing.

Let us figure this again: Suppose you have a good idea to write a novel and you commit yourself to writing one page a day?

How many pages do you have in a year? With 365 pages you will be done for a standard novel. Will you not start today? To achieve a thing you need one step at a time. It is time to evoke that “big you” who is slumbering inside of you and start the change that the world has always needed.

One kilojoule of fat per day….

There are some people who have struggled with obesity, but commitment to exercise will reduce that fat. Stick to one exercise per day; let’s say jogging for five minutes each day. That tremendously reduces fat in your body. Even a few lifts at a gym count if you want your body fit. William Arthur Ward quoted on Thinkexist.com says the four steps to achievement is to “Plan purposefully. Prepare prayerfully. Proceed positively. Pursue persistently.”

Drop one bad habit at a time…

At times each one of us is infatuated with a bad habit that they do not like. There are things that each one of us struggle with in secret which we do not want the world to know. Smoking is one that comes to mind swiftly. Drop one cigarette at a time. If you are taking two cigarettes in one hour reduce that to one and eventually it will decrease with time and end up at a stage when you say “I do not take a cigarette any more”. That reduces lung problems in you and helps you save your money for better use. What addiction do you have? It is not easy, but it is definitely possible to drop it. Drop it before it drops your precious destiny!

Chuck one bad friend at a time…

I would like to think one unproductive friend is worse than a multitude of foes especially to your dream. So if you are not able to change your friends it is better to chuck them out before they chop your dream dead. Chucking those friends with stinking thinking, harmful addictions and non-constructive attitudes towards life is not easy, but good to the health of your destiny. So, chuck them out, one by one!

One stone at a time…

You might be having a big mountain of a problem before you, but did you know that it is not easy to bring a mountain down at once? You need to take off one stone at a time until the mountain is down. Adopt the ants’ style; it carries one morsel at a time. Alternatively, you might be faced with a big problem, but there is a charming quote by Jack Penn which says: “One of the secrets of life is to make stepping stones out of stumbling blocks”. It is always one step at a time buddy!

Parting point: Life has always presented itself in steps. For example, no one was ever born old, but they have to grow in stages; from childhood to adulthood. No one is born a professor, but they have to take steps from crèche up. To greatness you have to take a step at a time. Success is literally based on your daily routine. These steps might be small, but very important.

If you skip one you might just be risking a heavy thudding downfall. Remember, there is gold on the top floor, someone should go up and grab it. Unfortunately the elevator is not working. So, what do we do? It is one step at a time on the stair case!

Like this: Like Loading...