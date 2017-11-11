It’s already in the bag: Beefy

HARARE City has not lost a match at Rufaro Stadium since Philani Ncube took over early in the season, and the outspoken gaffer does not think that impressive record will be broken by a visiting How Mine in the two teams’ Chibuku Super Cup final at this venue this afternoon.

BY HENRY MHARA

The Sunshine Boys have faced eight different opposition under Ncube at the Stadium in league matches, winning six and drawing two.

The only defeats that Ncube conceded in the capital this term was against Dynamos in his first match as the City coach and against Chicken Inn. They were both played at the National Sports Stadium.

Ncube, who is still to face How Mine at home in a league match, has vowed to keep the record intact.

“One thing for sure is that How Mine will certainly record two defeats against Harare City before the end of this season. They will lose tomorrow (today) and we will beat them again when we meet them in our last league game of the season,” he said.

Ncube and How Mine coach Kelvin Kaindu does not see eye-to-eye after a media barb between the two coaches following the two teams’ qualification to the finals.

If City wins this match, it will be the second time in four years that they will lift the cup, whose reward is a $75 000 winning purse and a ticket to represent the country in the Caf Confederations Cup next season.

“This match is self-motivating; there is not much I can do to push the boys. Historically we have done well in the competition so it will inspire them. The first three games I did my job then this one, the fourth one, it should be them,” Ncube said.

City are fighting for their survival in the league, and have a relegation six pointer match against Black Rhinos on Wednesday.

While many would expect them to go into today’s match with one eye in the midweek match, which could define their whole season, Ncube said he would go out guns blazing against How Mine.

