Mnangagwa must show contrition

In response to Press Statement by former Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa: A sixth sense tells me that former Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa may have signed, but did not write his grovelling statement. He may even be in the country as I see no reason for him to skip the border.

By Justice Takesure,Our Reader

Former government officials Simba Makoni, Dumiso Dabengwa and Joice Mujuru all still freely walk Harare’s streets, even though the first two were not only more principled, but bolder than Mnangagwa. That was also the case with the late Edgar Tekere.

The greatest threat to President Robert Mugabe’s rule is still MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai, not Mnangagwa.

Missing too from the statement is the VP’s signature slogan: Pasi nemhanduuu!

Had Mnangagwa written the statement, he would have started it with an unreserved apology to those who fought for this country’s independence based on one man, one vote concept in free and fair elections.

He would have apologised too, to the people for the economic mess he helped create over the past 37 years of his unbroken disservice to the nation.

Mnangagwa would have apologised for his part in the Fifth Brigade madness. Instead the statement sounds egoistic.

We demand a more mature statement from him. It should show contrition for the multitudes of sins he and his colleagues have committed against the republic and its wailing, but voiceless masses.

