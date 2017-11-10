Kaindu banks on good Harare record

Despite not getting an opportunity to play any match at home in the Chibuku Super Cup, How Mine coach Kelvin Kaindu is banking on a blemish free record in the capital as his side confront Harare City at Rufaro Stadium in the competition’s final tomorrow afternoon.

The gold miners played the first round at Ascot Stadium in Gweru where they beat Bantu Rovers 2-1 to progress to the quarter-finals with goals from Kudakwashe Musharu and Thembani Masuku.

They were forced to return to Ascot for the quarter-finals where they beat Chapungu 2-1 courtesy of Peter Moyo and Tinashe Makanda with Musharu on target again in the semi-final when How Mine dispatched Shabanie Mine at Barbourfields Stadium with Makanda getting a brace.

Kaindu is hoping to get his second major trophy in Zimbabwe tomorrow after the Mbada Diamonds Cup which he won with Highlanders in 2013.

“We are prepared and ready to roll. We have been training very hard. We have played all our games in this tournament away, but I don’t have any problem playing Harare City at Rufaro Stadium,” Kaindu said.

“In the league we have not dropped points in Harare this year. Everybody except for Praise Tonha is raring to go. We pray that we win this one but football is played in the field of play.”

Their opponents tomorrow have had an opportunity to play at home, having started the journey with a win over Highlanders at a neutral venue in Zvishavane.

The Sunshine City Boys returned to Rufaro Stadium for the quarter-finals and Protasho Kabwe’s solitary goal sent them to the semi-finals where coach Philani “Beefy” Ncube met his former employers Bulawayo City and beat them 1-0 with Martin Vengesai on target.

Harare City won the Chibuku Super Cup in 2015 beating giants Dynamos 2-1 at Rufaro Stadium through goals by Francisco Zekambawire and William Manondo and they went on to represent Zimbabwe in the Caf Confederation Cup last year where they fell to Zambia’s Zanaco.

It has been a difficult season for both clubs with Harare City flirting with relegation in the league while How Mine’s season was disturbed by a strike where they had to use their reserve team in some matches, something that set them back.

Both teams need this piece of silverware to transform a bad season into a relatively good one.

