Mnangagwa allies snub PCC meeting

FORMER Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s allies in the Midlands province on Wednesday snubbed the Provincial Co-ordinating Committee (PCC) meeting which recommended their suspension from Zanu PF.

BY STEPHEN CHADENGA

Provincial chairman Daniel Mackenzie Ncube, however, denied reports that he had boycotted the PCC meeting organised by the rival G40 faction, saying on the day in question he was in Harare attending a solidarity march for President Robert Mugabe.

Mnangagwa’s allies, who include Cornelius Mpereri (secretary for information), Owen Ncube (secretary for security), Justice Mayor Wadyajena (youth league secretary for administration) and Goodwill Shiri (deputy provincial chairman) did not attend the meeting which was chaired by provincial secretary for finance, John Holder and political commissar, Makhosini Hlongwane.

It was recommended at the meeting that Mnangagwa’s allies who include his wife, Auxillia, politburo deputy secretary for administration July Moyo, Ncube, Mpereri, Usheunesu Mpereri (Mbizo MP) Wadyajena and Shiri be expelled from the ruling party.

It was also recommended that Primary and Secondary Education deputy minister Paul Mavima, Elina Shirichena, Melania Mahiya, Tinashe Shumba and Larry Mavima be suspended from the party.

After the meeting, Hlongwane addressed Zanu PF members saying the province was now liberated following the expulsion of Mnangagwa.

“We want to thank President Mugabe for bringing back unity. We thank the President for liberating the province and, in particular, Kwekwe.”

Riot police had to be called after some G40 members threatened to beat up Mnangagwa’s supporters.

