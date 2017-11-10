Young Warriors get favourable draw

The Zimbabwe Under-20 men’s team got a favourable draw for this year’s Cosafa tournament which will be played in Zambia early next month.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

The Young Warriors were drawn in Group C together with Angola, Lesotho and Namibia for the regional tournament which will be held from December 6-16.

The draw was conducted yesterday morning at Cosafa House in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Under-20 Young Warriors coach Bekithemba “Super” Ndlovu yesterday said all countries were improving in their football and he would go there to compete for the semi-final berth.

“I would say it is a fair draw but honestly these days there are no small teams, other nations have improved of late,” Ndlovu said.

“Everyone will be going there to compete and that is what we will also do as Zimbabwe. All the countries will be on the same footing. We have players training in Harare while we are working with others in Bulawayo. We have identified the players we want here and we are communicating with the guys in Harare.”

Ndlovu said the Young Warriors will have a training match against Black Rhinos in Harare and will have a week’s training together before they come up with the final squad.

Holders Zambia are in Group A together with Swaziland, guests Uganda and Malawi while Group B features last year’s runners-up South Africa, guests Egypt, Mozambique and Mauritius.

Zambia, South Africa and Angola are seeded in the tournament.

“I think all the groups are tough. We need to go there and compete. Most of the players in my squad will come from the PSL clubs as they have the top league experience but I am not saying they will have automatic places in the squad,” Ndlovu said.

Zambia beat hosts South Africa 2-1 last year to win the championship.

The Young Warriors, then under coach Mandla Mpofu, fell in the group stage.

Group A: Zambia, Swaziland, Uganda, Malawi

Group B: South Africa, Egypt, Mozambique, Mauritius

Group C: Angola, Lesotho, Namibia, Zimbabwe

