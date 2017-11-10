Professor Moyo remanded in custody

A SUSPECTED Kwekwe fraudster, Professor Moyo, who allegedly registered mobile sim cards in eight prominent people’s names and used them to extort money, is still languishing in custody after being denied bail last month.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Moyo, who is facing eight counts of fraud and a count of breaching the Network Registration Act, was supposed to appear before magistrate Gideon Ruvetsa yesterday but failed prompting the magistrate to order prison officials to bring him to court today.

Allegations against Moyo are that sometime between May 1 and June 30 last year, Itai Kangarawa and Urita Chinhaka both employed at Zimombe Restaurant in Kwekwe had their handbags containing cash, national identity documents and other property stolen from their work places.

It is alleged Kangarawa and Chinhaka did not make police reports after suspecting the incident to be an inside job. Between June 30 and October this year, Moyo unlawfully took possession of Kangarawa’s national identity document which he then used to purchase and register some mobile phone lines.

On October 4 this year detectives recovered Kangarawa’s identity document in Moyo’s gun cabinet at his Hillandale house in Kwekwe. But between June 30 last year and September this year, Moyo is alleged to have used the stolen identity document to register six mobile phone lines.

The State further alleges Moyo registered the same six mobile phone lines in the name of former acting Prosecutor-General Ray Goba, Ministry of Local Government permanent secretary Ngoni Masoka, Police Senior Assistant Commissioner Arnold Makomo, NewsDay journalist Richard Chidza and Central Intelligence Organisation deputy director Aaron Nhepera.

The State alleges that on different occasions Moyo would phone several people requesting some money through Econet mobile money transfer account masquerading as one of the complainants.

As a result of his conduct several individuals allegedly deposited money into the Econet mobile money transfer account. Moyo was arrested last month after he pestered businessman Wicknell Chivayo for entertainment money.

Linda Gadzikwa appeared for the State.

