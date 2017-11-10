School Box Challenge launched

MIRACLE Missions on Wednesday launched an ambitious charity initiative, Pass on the Kindness School Box Challenge to assist pupils in need of school requirements.

BY CALVIN MAHACHI

The campaign — which was launched at Spar Supermarket at Sam Levy’s Village in Harare — is a partnership with Rank Stationers, Hunyani Paper and Packaging, Vumba and Spar Zimbabwe.

Miracle Missions founder, Jacque Anderson, said they had initially set 4 000 boxes across the country, but they are now looking at filling 7 000 before the school calendar opens in January next year.

The challenge is a nationwide initiative-based on the international Christmas Shoebox concept.

“Several organisations, including schools and churches have already begun filling the boxes and, so far, more than 4 000 boxes have been pledged across Zimbabwe and our hope is to fill 7 000 school boxes,” Anderson said.

The School Box Challenge coordinator, Siabhan Hutchings, encouraged well-wishers to take up the challenge in order to help less privileged children to start off the new term in 2018 with enough stationery and hygiene items.

“We hope that people are excited as we are about passing a bit of good fortune to those less fortunate over the festive season,” she said.

Spar Zimbabwe marketing manager, Shamiso Pfumayaramba, said they were delighted to be part of the initiative as Spar’s ethos worldwide was founded on several pillars including children and the community.

She encouraged their customers to embrace the initiative and take part in the challenge in order to help as many children as possible.

Spar branches in Harare, Ballantyne, Braeside, the Bridge and Bonsa in Bulawayo are among the participating stores in the School Box Challenge.

