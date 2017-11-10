NetOne launches mobile money service

STATE-OWNED mobile telecommunications company, NetOne today officially launches its mobile money service, OneMoney, in Bulawayo.

By NQOBANI NDLOVU

The NetOne service comes with a Zimswitch enabled debit card and replaces the defunct OneWallet.

NetOne acting chief executive officer, Brian Mutandiro said the company’s OneMoney service is an improvement of the previous OneWallet platform and “sits on one of the best mobile money platforms in the world”.

“After months of rigorous testing, the product is finally here and we are excited to bring it to the City of Kings and Queens.

“We have been getting positive feedback especially on the reliability of the debit card and how notifications of transactions done expeditiously go through to one’s mobile phone,” Mutandiro told Southern Eye.

The OneMoney product is linked to most Zimbabwean banks that are already on the ZIPIT platform and “customers enjoy the convenience of moving money from their banks to OneMoney and vice-versa”.

According to the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, mobile money transactions processed between January and September reached $11 billion.

“We are happy with the way Zimbabweans have embraced OneMoney. We have decided to take it to all corners of Zimbabwe.

Tomorrow [today] we are in Bulawayo which provides a significant number in terms of our customer base.

“It is good to celebrate this milestone with them and also get feedback. As you have seen the platform is convenient and is the cheapest offer on the market,” Mutandiro added.

The NetOne Zimswitch enabled debit card costs $3 and has the most competitive rates.

