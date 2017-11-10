A MABELREIGN police camp bar manager appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court on Wednesday facing fraud charges after he allegedly converted cash received from beer sales to own use.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Munyaradzi Siwela (37), a member of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), was not asked to plead when he appeared before magistrate Gedion Ruvetsa who remanded him to December 11 on $100 bail. The complainant ZRP is represented by auditor Grace Tauyanago.

According to the State Siwela’s duties included banking cash into ZRP consolidated fund at CBZ bank, consolidating stocks and sales.

It is the State’s case that in January this year Siwela devised a plan to defraud the organisation. Pursuant to his plan he prepared fake bank deposit slips, purported to have deposited the money into the bank and converted it to own use.

The State alleges that for a period extending from January 30 this year to October 30 Siwela allegedly converted to own use a total of $3 500 after presenting forged cash deposit slips as proof that he deposited the money.

The offence came to light on November 2 after a team from Police General Headquarters finance conducted a spot check of accounting books at Mabelreign Police Station.

The audit team allegedly discovered 12 CBZ bank deposit slips which were forged and not reflecting in the bank statement. The team also checked stocks which were in a short fall of $59.

The State alleges as a result of Siwela’s actions ZRP Mabelreign were prejudiced of $4 127 and only $448 was recovered.

Linda Gadzikwa appeared for the State.

ZRP loses cash to police camp bar manager : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

Like this: Like Loading...