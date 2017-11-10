Mnangagwa allies in political wasteland

TOP Zanu PF heavyweights, among them Cabinet ministers Oppah Muchinguri, Patrick Chinamasa, Kembo Mohadi and Josaya Hungwe linked to axed Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa could soon be in the political wasteland after the politburo barred them from seeking re-election to the central committee.

BY OBEY MANAYITI/XOLISANI NCUBE

The ‘rebel’ party members had their names referred to the party’s national disciplinary committee this week where they could be expelled for allegedly supporting Mnangagwa.

This came after the politburo on Wednesday resolved to bar Mnangagwa’s acolytes from contesting for central committee posts ahead of the party’s extraordinary congress next month.

The latest purge came shortly after Mnangagwa slipped out of the country early this week claiming threats on his life following his expulsion from government on allegations of undermining President Robert Mugabe.

“We are going into central committee elections and for the rules and regulations, anyone with a case before the national disciplinary committee will not be eligible to contest until they have been cleared,” a Zanu PF source said.

“This means several top leaders accused of supporting Mnangagwa are going to fall by the wayside. Their cases have been referred to the NDC, so operationally they are no longer eligible to contest for the central committee positions that are coming soon.

“Practically, they are out of the system because they are not eligible until they are cleared.”

Zanu PF spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo yesterday said the politburo had agreed that all cadres with no-confidence-votes hanging over their heads, would have their cases referred to the NDC ironically chaired by under-fire Cyber Security minister Patrick Chinamasa, who also face the guillotine for dinging in Mnangagwa’s camp.

Khaya Moyo added that Chinamasa might be asked to recuse himself and have other members of the committee chair the proceedings.

“There are other members in the disciplinary committee who are capable of chairing the NDC since his name is mentioned as one of those with a disciplinary issue. It is not a one-man-band. It is a structure which works on rules and regulations,” Khaya Moyo said.

Zanu PF Harare province recommended the expulsion of politburo members Cleveria Chizema and party deputy national commissar Omega Hungwe and Harare East MP Terrence Mukupe with 22 other members set to be suspended.

Matabeleland South province identified State Security minister Kembo Mohadi, his wife Tambudzani, Home Affairs deputy minister Obedingwa Mguni and recently axed Heritage minister Abednico Ncube as candidates for expulsion.

Masvingo and Midlands provinces, long considered as Mnangagwa’s strongholds have reportedly sacrificed Psychomotor minister Josaya Hungwe, party deputy secretary for legal affairs Munyaradzi Paul Mangwana, Zanu PF chief whip Lovemore Matuke, central committee member Clemence Makwarimba, the former VP’s wife, Auxilia, Justice Mayor Wadyajena and deputy provincial chair Godwin Shiri.

Manicaland province recommended the expulsion of 38 members among them three politburo members Water Development minister Oppah Muchinguri, Chinamasa and National Scholarships minister Christopher Mushohwe.

Other provincial party gurus likely to face the axe include Mike Madiro, Joshua Sacco, Moses Gutu, ICT deputy minister Win Mlambo, Joseph Mujati, Local Government deputy minister Christopher Chingosho, Alice Chitima, Oliver Mandipaka, Gorden Chikwanda, Timothy Mapungwana, Senator Monica Mutsvangwa, Ellen Gwaradzimba, Tasin Dube, ex-minister Hubert Nyanhongo and Judith Mawire.

Mashonaland West recommended the expulsion of politburo member ex-Public Service minister Priscah Mupfumira and Zvimba West MP and ex-Home Affairs deputy minister Ziyambi Ziyambi while Martin Mavhangira was identified as Mnangagwa’s blue-eyed boy in Mashonaland Central province.

Mashonaland East province picked former Provincial Affairs minister Joel Biggie Matiza and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Mabel Chinomona for the guillotine.

The cleansing exercise came at a time Mugabe has okayed massive purging of civil servants allegedly linked to Mnangagwa.

The purge in the civil service, according to sources, would see several permanent secretaries, heads of parastatals and some officials in the Office of the President and Cabinet pruned out.

The current purge follows a 2014 clean-up campaign which saw over 100 party heavyweights thrown out the window for backing former Vice-President Joice Mujuru’s alleged plot to oust Mugabe.

