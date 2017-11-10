Bustop TV commemorates 3rd anniversary

Top comedy outfit, Bustop TV this year celebrates their third anniversary on the local entertainment circuit.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

The award-winning Bustop TV, which has a reach of over 741 941 people on its social media platforms, employs satire and humour to address contemporary issues affecting society.

Bustop TV co-founder and producer, Lucky Aaroni, told NewsDay yesterday that as part of their celebrations they will present an early Christmas gift to comedy fans in the form of a free night of laughter on November 25 at Ambassador Hotel in Harare.

“As we celebrate our three-year journey of telling the Zimbabwean story through humour, comedy, satire and documentation, we are organising a special free show that will feature an array of seasoned stand-up comedians, as a way of thanking fans for their continued support,” he said.

He said the show had been made possible by their partners Sammy Bennet Foundation and Nash Paints.

Aaroni, who acknowledged that the journey had not been easy, described 2017 as one of most exciting and successful years in their creations.

“The road is not that calm. We have made it where we are at the moment as a result of commitment and perseverance. In all our works, we also value the power of collaborations that has seen us working together with several artistes across genres and this has helped in the growth of our brand,” he said.

Aaroni said they are in the final stages of the Season 2 of Bustop TV news which they started this year in February, adding the cast of Sharon “Maggie” Chideu and Samantha “Gonyeti” Kureya has grown from being just comedians to delivering news through satire.

He said they will not bow to pressure from people who seek to contain their creativity, but will soldier on, as they inform and educate society through the creative arts.

