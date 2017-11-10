Minister in road accident

Senior Reporter

LOCAL Government Deputy Minister, Cde Christopher Chingosho, survived by a whisker after he was involved in a car crash near Kwekwe in which he miraculously escaped with moderate injuries. His official black SUV vehicle’s front was left extensively damaged. Cde Chingosho, who is also the Member of National Assembly for Headlands, was returning from the Presidential Youth Interface rally held at White City Stadium, Bulawayo when the mishap happened.

The politician miraculously escaped with a fractured hand and was rushed to a Kwekwe hospital before being transferred to West End Hospital in Harare on Sunday. Neither the Midlands deputy police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende nor deputy national police spokesperson, Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi could be drawn to comment on the matter. Asst Insp Mukwende said she was out of office on other duties, while Chief Supt Nyathi said he was in a meeting.

Headlands constituency co-ordinator, Cde Musendo Sendekera, yesterday confirmed the accident and said Cde Chingosho had since been discharged from hospital.

“He is out of hospital and recuperating at home. He was discharged from West End Hospital on Wednesday. The accident occurred on his way from Bulawayo near Kwekwe. No life was lost, but he escaped with a fractured hand. ” said Cde Sendekera.

Cde Chingosho’s mobile phone was switched off.

