Ecocash agents advised to be innovative

Fungayi Munyoro Post Correspondent

ECONET Wireless has advised its Ecocash agents to be innovative and come up with new ideas to generate revenue than relying on ecocash transactions, which have declined significantly due to cash shortages in the country. Addressing Ecocash agents in Chipinge last week, Econet head of sales and distribution, Mr Learnmore Musunda said the company had new products, which agents could sell and earn more money.

“All we want from you (Ecocash agents) is that you embrace new products that we are bringing in. We have so many products to offer that can really help you to generate income. You can sell Ecosure, Kwese and still be getting money,” he said.

Manicaland general manager Mr Parshon Muranganwa said as a company, they were introducing other revenue streams to their agents.

“We are meeting all our Ecocash agents and try to introduce other revenue streams. Our agents used to get their commission from cash in and cash out transactions but since we are facing cash shortages the revenue has gone down. We introduced the swipe to cash in and our agents can still benefit from swipe cash in as it operates as cash in,” he said

He said the swipe into Ecocash service enabled customers whose banks have not integrated with Ecocash to transfer money from their bank accounts into their wallets.

“Our agents can still get a commission from selling some of our new products,” he said.

He also warned Ecocash agents who are charging an extra amount to customers for transaction.

