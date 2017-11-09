Mugabe at weakest moment

President Robert Mugabe could be at his weakest point at this moment in time.

P.M Musonza,Our Reader

If it were not out of greed and rent-seeking motives, all Members of Parliament could force for new elections by just resigning from Parliament.

The timing could be decisive in that there would be no ample time to call for by-elections before the next elections.

Unfortunately, we have people who are of the same calibre as fired former Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who cannot distinguish the trees for woods.

Former MP for Harare East Margret Dongo was right to label Zanu PF members as Mugabe’s wives. It’s time those bootlickers stand up with the people and return our country to the people.

