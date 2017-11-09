Opinion:Zanu PF fights stall govt business

POLITICAL developments both in government and the ruling Zanu PF could spill out of control and lead the country to chaos to the detriment of the majority, if President Robert Mugabe does not urgently bring order in his fractured party.

We believe Mugabe should ensure that his party members make rational decisions that will not paralyse government business. But at the rate at which party structures are angling to fire anybody suspected of supporting ousted Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa we have no doubt that the country could come down to its knees.

It is time Mugabe ensures sanity prevails as the party makes decisions that have a bearing on the whole country. No sane individual would call for the expulsion from government positions of all civil servants and party officials linked or believed to be sympathetic to Mnangagwa.

In fact civil servants are clearly supposed to be neutral, but when the party decides who is a party faithful or not it means government positions will now be filled not on merit, but by how much one supports the incumbent. Then that’s a problem because patronage system will compromise service delivery.

Do Zimbabweans really need all this, simply because Mugabe wants to hand over power to his wife, First Lady Grace? That’s craziness, and this should be stopped forthwith.

There is no denial that the internecine fights in Zanu PF are causing friction in government and the situation is likely to get worse as the country is already in election mode.

Eventually government business will be paralysed and sacrificed as top party officials slug it out against each other for political survival.

When former Vice-President Joice Mujuru was fired from the both government and party in early 2015, most people thought Mugabe’s administration would stop the internal squabbling and focus on rebuilding the collapsing economy that has endured several years of neglect as focus was more on the political side, particularly power retention.

Mugabe and his ruling party have remained locked in endless factional fights at the detriment of national development.

The sacking of Mnangagwa from government on Monday and the emotional outbursts erupting from various Zanu PF structures has the potential of throwing the country into turmoil.

Mugabe fired the first salvo at a rally in Bulawayo before he went for the jugular and dropped the bombshell on his wartime personal assistant on Monday.

This immediately triggered war veterans’ anger, but Mugabe did not heed their shrill calls as he continued to burn bridges against Mnangagwa and his allies with the purge now spiralling to all government departments including parastatals.

This came as Mnangagwa issued a strongly-worded statement yesterday vowing to continue fighting “to liberate the country from Mugabe’s one-man band rule.”

As all this happens, government work suffers serious neglect. All energy is focused on egoistic and selfish power struggles by feuding camps in the ruling party. We implore the Zanu PF warring factions to exercise restraint and avoid pushing the country down the drain just for the sake of power.

Zimbabweans have suffered enough under Mugabe’s 37 years of misrule, and to think he will be at the helm for yet another term is unfathomable.

Opinion:Zanu PF fights stall govt business : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

Like this: Like Loading...