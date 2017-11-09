Gilmore Tee joins Cliff Central

BULAWAYO socialite Gilmore Tee has landed a radio show hosting slot for his former podcast, The Gilmore Tee Vibe, on one of Africa’s fastest growing radio station, Cliff Central, In South Africa.

Gilmore Tee told NewsDay that he was excited about the latest development.

“I am extremely over the moon to be joining Cliff Central as host and producer of The Gilmore Tee Vibe, which started off as a podcast and has now developed into a radio show,” he said.

“It’s been a long time coming and I am grateful to the stations team and my co-producer, Tswarelo Mothobi, for believing in me and my ability to be the voice of Zimbabwe on the station.”

Gilmore Tee promised the listeners a unique and energetic programme.

“People should expect to hear high energy and engaging conversations on the show, by Zimbabweans and obviously, us as a people changing our narratives by being our own voice,” he said.

The #GTeeVibe (Gilmore Tee Vibe) is a Zimbabwe-focused radio show dealing with lifestyle and entertainment.

The show draws perspectives from Zimbabweans across the globe.

Gilmore Tee joins other radio personalities such as Hlubi Mboya, Tumisho Masha, Mabale Moloi, Ben Karpinski, Siya Sangweni, Casper de Vries, Brent Lindeque; Sonia Booth, Phumi Mashigo and Gareth Cliff.

Discussions on Cliff Central include sport, finance, legal issues, fashion and beauty, astronomy, celebrity gossip, technology, gaming, education, entrepreneurship, health and fitness, love and relationships and social media.

The first show was aired on last week on Friday November 3.

