Go to hell — Chawanda tells Zifa

THE shambolic manner in which the exhibition match between Barcelona legends and their Warriors counterparts is being organised, has been laid bare in a social media rant by one of the supposed participants Ephraim Chawanda.

The former defender, who captained the revered “Dream Team,” was on Tuesday included in a 33-men Warriors squad announced for the match set for the National Sports Stadium on Sunday, an event jointly organised by Zifa and the Sports, Recreation and Culture ministry.

However, Chawanda, nicknamed “The Rock of Gibraltar,” has turned down the offer to take part in the match, an event he has described as a “circus”.

In a strongly-worded statement posted on his Facebook page, the 1988 Soccer Star of the Year chastised the organisers for including him on the list, without first checking on his availability.

“My friends and family have been misled by the media that I will be in Zimbabwe for a certain game in Harare, it’s a lie. For those who put my name on such a list without consulting me first, for the lack of better words, please go to hell. I cannot be part of disorganisation or a circus that disrespects former footballers.”

Some of the names in the squad include former Warriors skipper Peter Ndlovu, Benjani Mwaruwari, Norman Mapeza, Japhet Muparutsa and Kaitano Tembo.

But with at least half of the names of the people on the list based outside the country, it remains to be seen if they will be able to travel for the exhibition match, aimed at marketing the country as a perfect tourist destination.

Sunday Chidzambwa is the coach for the team, and will be assisted by David Mandigora and Rahman Gumbo.

When asked to comment on Chawanda’s statement and on whether they had checked on the availability of the players before they announced the list, Zifa spokesperson Xolisani Gwesela said: “I cannot comment on social media issues. That list is a provisional squad and obviously subject to changes. This event will be a success and failure is only in your imagination.”

The Sports ministry had initially wanted the Barcelona legends to play the Warriors current squad, a situation which created discord with Zifa who had already organised a friendly match for the team on the same weekend, away to Namibia.

The two later joined hands and found a compromise in the form of the Warriors legends, to face their Barcelona counterparts.

Barcelona Legends will lineup, among others, former Brazil striker Rivaldo as well as former Holland forward Patrick Kluivert.

Ex-Portungal midfielder Deco and Spain’s Gazika Mandietta are in the squad, while local fans will also be able to see Frenchman Eric Abidal live in action.

Gate charges have been pegged at $2 for the cheapest ticket, while there are also tickets for $10 and $50 for VVIP enclosure.

Warriors Legends squad

Goalkeepers: Brena Msiska, Muzondiwa Mugadza, Gift Muzadzi, Japhet Mparutsa

Defenders: Ephraim Chawanda, Engelbrecht Dinha, Charles Yohane, Dumisani Mpofu, Dezzy Kapenya, Bekhithemba Ndlovu, Innocent

Chikoya, Harrington Shereni, Thulani Biya Ncube, Norman Mapeza, Kaitano Tembo

Midfielders: Calisto Pasuwa, Lloyd Chitembwe, Johannes Ngodzo, Kennedy Nagoli, Moses Chunga, Esrom Nyandoro, Tinashe Nengomasha, Joel Lupahla, Desmond Maringwa

Strikers: Edward Sadomba, Agent Sawu, Zenzo Moyo, Benjani Mwaruwari, Peter Ndlovu, Madinda Ndlovu, William Mugeyi, Wilfred Mugeyi, Ian Gorowa.

