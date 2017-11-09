ZEC recaptures missing constituency

THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has recaptured Mudzi South constituency into its database after it had been omitted from the list of constituencies targeted for the Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) exercise, prompting sitting MP Jonathan Samkange to threaten legal action against the electoral management body.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Zec chairperson Rita Makarau confirmed that they had rectified the problem and apologised to Samkange

“I refer to previous correspondence in connection with the omission of your constituency in BVR register to your recent urgent letter of the 24th. Kindly accept our sincere apologies for the lack of detail in our previous letter to you,” Makarau said.

“I also write honourable Samkange, to advise you that the mis-posting of all polling stations in Mudzi South to North did not prevent voters in Mudzi South from registering.”

Makarau further said 19 000 voters in Mudzi South had registered in a space of two days.

The whole Mudzi South constituency was missing from the Zec database in the ongoing BVR exercise, throwing into question the credibility of the process.

Samkange said upon trying to get clarification, he was told that potential voters in his constituency should either register to vote in Mudzi North or West constituencies.

He further submitted that he was worried by the amount of negligence which is almost reckless that the whole constituency can be missing on the radar. Mudzi North, West and South constituencies were created at the same time and have been in existence for a while.

The letter was copied to the Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs ministry secretary Virginia Mabhiza, and Attorney-General Advocate Prince Machaya.

