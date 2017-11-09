Crocs tame Warriors

WARRIORS conceded an injury time goal as they suffered a shock defeat to minnows Lesotho in an international friendly at Sesotho Stadium in Maseru last night.

BY HENRY MHARA

Lesotho . . . . . . . . . . (0) 1

Zimbabwe . . . . . . . . . 0

The visitors had gone into the match confident of victory after roping in British-based stars Tendai Darikwa, Kundai Benyu, Macauley Bonne and Admiral Muskwe for the first time.

Crocodiles’ Tumelo Khutlang scored the only goal of the match deep in the fourth minute of added-on time in a contest where the Warriors dominated, but failed to utilise the chances they created.

The goal came from a defensive mix-up after the centre pair of Dennis Dauda and Peter Muduwa failed to pick the slippery winger who connected a cross from the right.

While the team will be disappointed by the result, this match will be remembered as the day when the highly-rated quartet of Darikwa, Benyu, Bonne and Muskwe confirmed their allegiance to Zimbabwe.

Darikwa, Benyu and Bonne were in the starting 11, with the former named as the team’s vice-captain on his bow for the senior national team.

The Nottingham Forest star was excited to have finally represented his country.

Speaking after the match, the 25-year-old said: “It’s a special feeling to play for my country and I am very proud of it.

It’s unfortunate we couldn’t win but we are happy with the way we played. It was our first time to play together as a team, but there are a lot of positives. The performance was good and we look forward to improve in our next match against Namibia.”

The Warriors are expected home this evening before connecting to Windhoek tomorrow morning for another friendly match on Saturday.

Warriors manager Wellington Mupandare said the team gave their all, and were unlucky to have lost the match.

“The team played exceptionally well considering that they didn’t train for this match. Everyone gave a good fight. We missed a lot of chances. We could have wrapped it up in the first half. I’m very positive that they will win against Namibia. The future for this team looks bright.”

Darikwa was one of the players who had opportunities to find the net but his shot was cleared off the line. Bonne, the more impressive of the quartet, also had his shot cleared off the line as skipper Tendai Ndoro missed another scoring opportunity.

Substitute Liberty Chakoroma had his fierce shot saved by goalkeeper Likano Mphuthi to deny the Warriors an equaliser, an effort which proved the last action of the night.

Teams

Zimbabwe: Edmore Sibanda, Dennis Dauda, Tendai Darikwa, Qadr Amini, Peter Muduwa, Kundai Benyu (Liberty Chakoroma, 75’),

Kudakwashe Mahachi, Marvelous Nakamba, Evans Rusike (Tino Kadewere, 66), Macauley Bonne, Tendai Ndoro (Admiral Muskwe, 85’)

Lesotho: Likano Mphuthi, Mafa Moremoholo, Mokhehle Thapelo, Nkau Lerotholi, Basia Makepe, Koetle Ts’oanelo, Matsoso Luciano, Mokhahlane Ralekoti, Masoabi Nkoto, Khutlang Tumelo, Marabe Lits’epe

