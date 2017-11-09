Mvurwi farmer assaulted, kidnapped, robbed

A 39-YEAR-OLD man appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday charged with assaulting, kidnapping and robbing a Mvurwi farmer at gun point following a road rage.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

The suspect, David Chamunorwa, was not asked to plead when he appeared before magistrate Gideon Ruvetsa, who advised him to apply for bail at the High Court and remanded him to November 21 pending trial.

It is the State’s case that on November 3 this year at around 7pm, the complainant in the matter, Gerald Maminimini, was driving an unregistered Toyota Hiace vehicle along Glen View Road in the company of his friend Tafadzwa Matova.

The State alleges while Maminimini was passing a stationery vehicle, he encroached onto an oncoming traffic lane facing Chamunorwa, who was driving his Toyota Rav4 vehicle from the opposite direction.

At that juncture, both drivers stopped their vehicles facing each other.

The State alleges Chamunorwa produced a pistol and hit Maminimini once on the mouth, leaving a cut on the lips and causing his teeth to shake.

Chamunorwa is alleged to have forced Maminimini into his vehicle, saying he wanted to take him to a police station to report the matter, but he then drove past Glen View, Glen Norah and High Glen police stations.

The State alleges Maminimini pleaded with Chamunorwa to drop him, but the latter did not, only to stop near Eaglesvale School, where he disembarked, produced a pistol, grabbed his victim by the neck, searched him and took $400 and a Nokia mobile phone.

After robbing him, he allegedly pushed Maminimini to the ground and drove off.

As the vehicle took off, Maminimini managed to write the vehicle registration number down and reported the matter to the police.

The registered owner of the vehicle was tracked, leading to Chamunorwa’s arrest and the recovery of the FN Browning pistol that he used in committing the crime.

Linda Gadzikwa prosecuted for the State.

