Historian Nyathi sucked into Ndebele crown fights

KING Lobengula Royal Trust has rapped Bulawayo-based historian Phathisa Nyathi for dragging himself into the Ndebele crown fights and falsely unveiling South Africa-based Bulelani Colin Lobengula Khumalo as heir apparent.

BY SHARON SIBINDI

Lobengula family spokesperson Prince Zwide Khumalo yesterday said on September 9 this year, Nyathi falsely claimed that the family had identified a suitable candidate for the crown.

“That is not at all true. The chiefs and other Khumalo clan members have not been informed about any crown prince by Lobengula’s family. At Mhlahlandlela, one chief’s representative asked how they fitted into what Nyathi announced. The chief said if they got involved, they would ask where they got the person from and what procedure had been followed to identify him, because they were not consulted,” he said .

Khumalo said Nyathi must be informed by the chiefs and not the other way.

“In fact, this announcement appeared very misplaced and badly timed, hence, it was a very serious gesture of disrespect for the chiefs, as they visibly looked surprised at the drama,” he said.

Khumalo also said other false reports about many chiefs accepting and endorsing Bulelani Collin as a crown prince were made by the Nhlambabaloyi chief at a meeting of the Khumalos at Gumtree on August 19.

“Unfortunately, he further carried these false reports to a funeral of Dumiso Dabengwa’s sister at Ntabazinduna. On August 19, only two chiefs were present. The second, Chief Vezi Maduna Mafu, had been invited by the Nhlambabaloyi chief and confirmed to King Lobengula’s family, that having noticed that King Lobengula’s House was not represented, they did not endorse Bulelani Colin,” he said.

Nyathi defended himself yesterday, saying he announced what he was given by the Khumalos.

He said if anybody had a problem with it, they should consult Ayanda Khumalo.

“I announced not what I was given by the chiefs, but the Khumalos. People are just drunk by the desire to become kings and they should not manufacture lies,” Nyathi said.

“They want to tarnish my image and others doubt me as a historian.”

