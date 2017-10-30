Zimbabwe bourse rebounds

HARARE,-The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange Industrial Index opened the week higher after adding 0,21 percent to close at 515,36 points on Monday.

The mining index lost 3,62 percent to close at 132,28 points.

Market capitalization stood at $14 billion while market turnover amounted to $3,5 million.

Beverage maker, Delta advanced 0,04 percent to settle 306,11 cents.

OK Zimbabwe, Old Mutual and SeedCo added 6,56 percent, 0,07 percent and 0,19 percent to trade at 24,05 cents, 1,430 cents and 310,61 cents respectively.

Simbisa also gained 0,95 percent to settle 65,62 cents.

NMB advanced 5,58 percent to close at 10,03 cents while Meikles advanced 13,99 percent to settle at 48,48 cents.

Edgars also advanced 0,34 percent to settle at 5,82 cents.

Partially offsetting the small gain recorded by the mainstream index, Axia and Innscor eased 1,85 percent and 0,29 percent to settle at 26,01 cents and 166,51 cents respectively.

Innscor also sheds 0,29 percent to settle at 166,51 cents in the day.

On the resources space, Bindura eased 11,64 percent to trade at 4,78 cents while Hwange, Riozim and FalGold remained unchanged at previous prices.

Foreigners were sellers disposing shares worth $483,109 compared to buys of $244,946. – Source

Related

Like this: Like Loading...