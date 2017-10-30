Judge celebrates birthday in style

FOR a usually quiet spot, the open space opposite to Pamuzinda highway escape in Kuwadzana Extension along Bulawayo Road,was a totally different setting last Saturday as hundreds of Zimbabweans gathered and gigged the whole night at a Passa Passa hosted by Leverage Creations musical promoter Anesu Gabaza popularly known as Judge.

Judge celebrated his birthday in style.

Speaking about the pasa pasa gig he said the fact behind was to show that we are united as a community and being resident in the neighborhood his birthday becomes everyone’s event.

Gabaza has been in the game since 2013 and has held several musical events under the banner “KwaJudge” a name borrowing from his night club and restaurant.

“My major job is to promote the youths and having coincided with my birthday I felt its right that I call both established and upcoming artistes to celebrate together so that we become one large community, enjoying and learning from each other” he added

Commenting about the performance displayed by both established and upcoming artistes he said “I can’t say enough about these artistes. Each one is a remarkable artist at the top of their craft”.

The gig however coincided with two major events the Castle biggest braai festival hosted by delta and Tarrus Riley show held at HICC but,it was no difference as it managed to pull a remarkable crowd.

Several local artistes did not disappoint as they displayed an overcharged performance with Blot (real name Takura Chiwoniso) stealing the limelight with his popular song rufu.

