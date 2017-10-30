‘Tsvangirai and Mugabe should quit’ – Moyo

FORMER Industry and International Trade Minister Nkosana Moyo Friday dismissed President Robert Mugabe and Morgan Tsvangirai as unsuitable for the 2018 Presidential race because of their poor state of health.

Moyo, who has declared his bid to challenge for presidency in 2018, was speaking to a group of Harare youths who had invited him to address them on his election manifesto.

The Alliance for People’s Agenda (APA) candidate has since sent a get well message to the MDC-T leader.

But he was still frank enough to say the ex-prime minister and his arch-rival should have exited the political scene by now because of their health problems.

“Realistically, both President Mugabe and President Tsvangirai are unwell,” Moyo said.

“These are things that people are going to consider as we look into it. If this was in the US, just on the basis of health alone, they would not qualify to run.”

Both leaders continue to deny any chronic ailments and have steadfastly set their sights towards winning the 2018 elections.

Moyo said in his address it would be amiss not to acknowledge the contributions the two political heavyweights have made in their eras.

“President Mugabe has absolutely contributed in getting us where we are. Mr Tsvangirai has made a major contribution in MDC in making Zimbabwean citizens wake up to their responsibility to face up to their government and disagree when necessary.

“This has come to fruition largely because of their actions.”

Moyo’s comments are likely to anger both Zanu PF and MDC-T which have maintained trust in their leaders for 2018.

Tsvangirai, also leader of the MDC Alliance, has received support from fellow coalition principals who have said the ex-premier was fit lead the anti-Zanu PF alliance to electoral victory.

PDP president Tendai Biti said recently that he had “absolute confidence” in Tsvangirai’s capabilities for next year.

Biti scorned those who continue to throw aspersions over his former boss’s suitability to lead the anti-Zanu PF coalition.

Transform Zimbabwe president, Jacob Ngarivhume, also gave Tsvangirai his emphatic endorsement last week.

MDC leader Welshman Ncube said Wednesday Tsvangirai “remains the best foot forward”, adding: “We will campaign for him without hesitation, without qualification and unconditionally.

But Tsvangirai’s recurrently poor health seems to be proving his colleagues wrong as he has broken off his election preparation schedule to concentrate on recovery.

Since the charismatic leader was taken ill to South Africa last month, he has not been seen in public.

MDC-T top official and legislator Eddie Cross came under fire recently for saying his boss was very ill as he cast doubt over his capabilities to revive a political career that saw him become a very strong opposition figure in the country past 15 years. – NewZim

Related

Like this: Like Loading...