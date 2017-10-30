Masvingo war veterans chair faces axe

THE Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA)’s Masvingo provincial executive has resolved to expel its chairperson, Tendeukai Chinooneka, accusing him of insubordination and supping with a rival faction opposed to Christopher Mutsvangwa.

BY Garikai Mafirakureva

ZNLWVA national political commissar, Francis Nhando said they decided to recall Chinooneka after he allegedly absconded 17 consecutive meetings of the association.

“By virtue of being a provincial chairperson, Chinooneka, automatically becomes a member of the national executive, who attends all national meetings but he has been absent on 17 occasions,” Nhando said.

“He is also associating with a rival war veterans faction, which made us question his allegiance to our legitimate war veterans faction. We also know he associates with G40. Now we have sat down and resolved to fire him.”

Provincial secretary-general, Benjamin Charles Nyamweda also accused Chinooneka of selling out because of his alleged association with Zanu PF’s G40 members.

“As Masvingo province, we are conducting outreach programmes whereby we visit all our comrades trying to expose them to our perceived political contradictions on the misrule by the proxy currently running the country, but Chinooneka barely attends,” Nyamweda said.

“So far we have been to Chikombedzi, Chiredzi and recently Mwenezi, meeting our comrades, but he didn’t attend even one meeting. It has come to our attention that he is saying he cannot attend a meeting in which the President (Robert Mugabe) is subjected to ridicule, but I feel we are just putting checks and balances on the party principles.

“One thing he should bear in mind is that we never chose Mugabe as the party secretary because he was better or smart than any of us but, because he was the next senior person in the party after the death of Leopold Takawira and Herbert Chitepo.

“So his actions pertaining to the survival of the party are subject to scrutiny. As war veterans we are worried about the legacy of our party, so we cannot sit on our laurels and watch someone destroy that legacy, it is not what we fought for,” Nyamweda said.

Efforts to get comment from Chinooneka were fruitless, as his mobile went unanswered.

