Pambuka’s house goes under the hammer

TELEVISION presenter, Oscar Pambuka’s Houghton Park house in the capital, has been attached by the Sheriff of the High Court of Zimbabwe and is likely to go under the hammer on Friday over an undisclosed amount of debt he owes to CBZ Bank.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

The auction is set to be held on November 3 this year at Raylton Sports Club.

Oscar is cited in court papers as Pambuka and Associates, a public relations firm which he runs with his wife Nyasha Pambuka.

Oscar also owns Fruitful Communications together with Zanu PF politician, Psychology Maziwisa, which was in the news sometime last year, after it was controversially engaged by Energy minister Samuel Undenge to do public relations for Zesa Holdings, usurping duties of the power utility’s own public relations department.

Besides Pambuka’s house, 30 other properties belonging to individuals and corporates will also be auctioned on Friday.

These include Wedzera Petroleum’s 7 436-square metres of land situated at Turnpike in Norton, which was attached over an outstanding debt to Standard Chartered Bank.

Others are Nico Orgo Fertilizers Company, Petros Mangwende and Chinounye Munyaka whose immovable properties were attached over debts owed to Agribank, CBZ and Homelink (Pvt) Ltd, respectively.

