Businesswoman, son acquitted of fraud

HARARE-BASED Indian businesswoman, Nighert Parween Savania and her son, Dean Mahendra Jivan, have been acquitted on charges of defrauding local businessman Nathan Mnaba in a company share offer deal.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

The duo was recently freed by regional magistrate Tendai Rusinahama, who ruled that they had previously been tried and acquitted on the same charge.

Allegations against the duo offered to sell shares in a restaurant entity, Norwich Trading, to Mnaba without disclosing that the business was part of the deceased estate for the late Mahendra Savania.

It later turned out that the allegations of failure to disclose the company’s ownership structure were false.

