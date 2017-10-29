Mnangagwa’s sidekicks dismiss fake suspension letters

Justice Wadyajena

HARARE – Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front provincial chairman for Masvingo Ezra Chadzamira has dismissed reports that he was suspended by national political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere saying he had not received any official communication but had learnt about the suspension from the media.

“I am reading about my suspension in the media. No one informed me, either verbally or through a letter. I am yet to receive any official communication, so I cannot say anything until a time there is official communication,” he told the State-controlled Sunday Mail.

“I remain chairman until I am told otherwise. Right now, I am still in charge. I am seized with encouraging ZANU-PF members to register as voters ahead of next year’s elections. We want to make sure President Mugabe and ZANU-PF remain in office.”

Chadzamira and three others- Masvingo Youth League political commissar Brian Munyoro, Midlands acting deputy chair Godwin Shiri and Midlands Youth League secretary for administration Justice Mayor Wadyajena were reportedly suspended on 25 October, according to yesterday’s Newsday.

The privately-owned daily even quoted the letters of suspension to the officials.

The four who were allegedly suspended are all said to be supporters of Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa who is under siege from the G40 faction within ZANU-PF to which Kasukuwere belongs.

The faction allegedly backs First Lady Grace Mugabe whom it wants to replace Mnangagwa as party vice-president and ultimately State Vice-President.

Wadyajena told the Sunday Mail: “I can’t comment on something based on social media reports. There is no official letter informing me of my suspension.”

According to the Sunday Mail the suspension of the four officials, who are all elected officials, was unprocedural. The paper goes on to explain how officials are suspended according to the ZANU-PF constitution.

Ironically, Masvingo and the Midlands are the only provinces, out of 10, which have elected provincial executives. The rest are led by co-opted executives allegedly loyal to G40.

The suspension is viewed as another nail in Mnangagwa’s coffin as the party heads for a special congress in December.

Reports, however, say war veterans, whose leaders were expelled from the party for indiscipline after challenging the path the party was going but have vowed to defend ZANU-PF insisting that it does not belong to one person or one family, are scheduled to meet this week.

Last time war veterans met, they told Mugabe to rein in wife because she was destroying the party. They have also vowed that they will not accept anyone without liberation credentials to lead the party. – Insider

Related

Like this: Like Loading...